Kalonzo fights land grabbing accusations in tiff with Ruto

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has defended his Yatta farm in Machakos County from claims that it is a grabbed public land.

The Wiper party leader termed as cheap, claims by Deputy President William Ruto and a desperate attempt at character assassination as well.

Kalonzo invited investigative agencies to probe the matter and challenged DP Ruto to also offer himself for investigation.

He said some politicians were out to soil his name for no apparent reason. The former vice president also used the opportunity to call for issue-based politics.

“The wild claims hold no water. The allegations are a cheap a desperate cheap attempt at character assassination. I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs. I have nothing to hide…I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation….i want the matter settled once and for all, indeed this is the time to separate the truth from lies and malicious propaganda” he said.

Kalonzo told Ruto to be accountable by offering himself for public scrutiny claiming that it was in the public domain the DP was tainted over his alleged involvement in land grabbing and scams leading to loss of billions of public funds.

“ I, therefore, demand on behalf of all Kenyans that the DP subjects himself to a transparent lifestyle audit…it is sad that he has been fomenting bitter divisions and a class war instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness,” said the former Vice President.