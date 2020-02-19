Kalonzo, Governor Mutua announce political ceasefire

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his erstwhile political rival Governor Alfred Mutua have announced a political ceasefire.

The two publicized their truce on Tuesday at a burial in Machakos where they resolved to bury the hatchet in a bid to unite their Ukambani political backyard.

Having closed ranks, a section of leaders from the region are now pushing the two to rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta in readiness for the 2022 general elections.

Following his 2016 fallout with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutua went on to form his own political outfit christened Maendeleo Chap Chap.

The two political rivals shared a platform in Machakos County in what many have baptized the Ukambani handshake chapter where they would show unity and declare an end to their supremacy wars

Mutua, however, maintained his stance on his Presidential ambitions as Kalonzo vowed to unite the region.

This coming even as a section of leaders urged Kalonzo to solidify his position in the Uhuru-Raila axis as the race for 2022 heats up.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, however, expressed his opposition to the Building bridges initiative, especially faulting the clamor to expand the executive.

They were speaking at a burial of renowned businessman Mulwa Kangaata who was hailed as a unifying factor in the region.