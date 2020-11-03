Kalonzo in Juba for national peace conference

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in Juba, South Sudan, for the National Dialogue Conference.

Kalonzo, who is also representing President Uhuru Kenyatta at the conference, is the special envoy to South Sudan and has played a key role in efforts to restore peace and stability in the troubled nation.

The former vice president made notable contribution towards successful implementation of the 2005 comprehensive peace agreement and the 2011 referendum that paved way for the creation of South Sudan.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir will open the two-week meeting in which Kalonzo will deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s goodwill message as well as address South Sudanese on the need for peaceful coexistence.

The conference themed come lets dialogue, come let’s heal our nation, is a culmination of several regional meetings held last year paving way for the National Conference in Juba.

Other speakers expected to address the conference include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chairperson of African Union Commission (AU) Moussa Faki, Chairperson, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Amb.Ismail Wais among other dignitaries.

Explainer: What is the National Dialogue Process

President, Salva Kiir, officially launched the National Dialogue Process in 2017 as an attempt to end the country’s civil war, resuscitate the state building process and pave the way towards national unity.

The Dialogue seeks to broaden participation and bring together all relevant national stakeholders and actors (state and non-state)on key conflict issues, such as state reform and state-building.

“The National Dialogue is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, restructuring the state and renegotiate social contract and revitalize their aspirations for development and membership in the community of nations” reads the brief on the conference.

The National Dialogue will also serve as a platform for a national conversation, not just between the belligerents, but also on reforms called for by the peace agreement.