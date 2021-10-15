Kalonzo insists he isn’t playing second fiddle in 2022

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reassured his supporters that he will be on the ballot in the 2022 general elections.

For the umpteenth time, the former vice president says he will not take a back seat as others go for the top seat, to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo, who was addressing entrepreneurs from the BF Suma company during their annual general meeting at the Bomas of Kenya, said he is determined to take up the leadership of this country.

‘The next president of this country is the one currently standing in front of you,’ he told the gathering

He said Kenyans should rally behind his candidature arguing that he was keen to transform Kenya’s economy to a 24 hrs model. He also vowed to rid the country of all manner of impunity and corruption.

While thanking the BF Suma group for creating employment for hundreds of people, he said his vision will create more space for entrepreneurs to stretch their potential to their maximum.

Kalonzo, who was the chief guest at the ceremony where the best sellers in the group were awarded high end-vehicles totaling 60.

‘they (the cars) are better than wheelbarrows.’ He said in an apparent jibe directed at deputy president William Ruto whose campaign symbol is the wheelbarrow.

The Wiper leader urged Kenyans to embrace such models of gainful employment to transform the economy of this country.