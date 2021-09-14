Kalonzo invites Anne Waiguru to join One Kenya Alliance

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has invited Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to join the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

The two met when Kalonzo paid a courtesy call to the governor at her official residence in Kagio, where they also discussed matters of national interest including taking the country forward in a more inclusive and united manner and creating an equitable society.

Responding to the invite, Governor Waiguru said that she was still weighing different options and will inform Kenyans about her decision when such a time comes.She however said that at the moment she is defending her seat and appealed to political parties to open doors for more women to ensure that no one is left behind in nation building.

The Wiper leader assured Waiguru that his party is standing in solidarity with her as she struggles with political forces whom he said were fighting her due to her hard work which is evident through her development record both as Kirinyaga governor and while she served in the National Government.

Kalonzo is one of the OKA principals who came together with the hope of forming a strong coalition that would support a single presidential candidate. Others are ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

However, Kalonzo, Musalia and Gideon have given indications of going it alone and vying for presidency separately. None of them has, however, identified a suitable running mate but owing to her political prowess and competency in governance, Governor Waiguru has been touted as a suitable candidate for the Deputy President’s seat.

Waiguru has particularly been vocal on gender equality and inclusivity and the need for increased allocation of funds to the counties from the current 15% to at least 35% in order to accelerate development in the grassroots.

Even though the governor has announced her intention of defending her seat, there has been pressure from some of her supporters for her to go for the deputy president’s seat. Last week, Mudavadi’s ANC made suggestions that they were also courting her to join the party, even though she hasn’t responded that invitation.

There has also been a lot of push for inclusion of women in top leadership which means that any presidential candidate who takes a woman as a running mate is bound to receive more support than the ones who will not.

The first-time governor has had a track development record in the last four years where she has implemented many life-changing projects in various sectors. One of her largest legacy projects in Kirinyaga is the modern hospital complex that she has been built in Kerugoya.

The complex that will be completed next month will elevate Kerugoya Level Four Hospital to a Level Five facilityand offer specialized services for which residents are currently referred to facilities outside the county.

Through her Wezesha Kirinyaga economic development program, Waiguru has revolutionalized the agricultural sector by supporting farmers’ groups to undertake income generating activities such as poultry and bee keeping, dairy, fish and pig farming, tomato and avocado farming.