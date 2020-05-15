Kalonzo, Karua to wait longer for Senior Counsel honours

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Justice Minister Martha Karua will have to wait for one more year after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) halted the process of conferring on them the title of Senior Counsel.

The two are part of a group of 24 respected lawyers in Kenya who had been vetted and qualified for the prestigious title in August 2019.

LSK Chair Nelson Havi postponed the conferment saying due process was not followed.

Concerns were raised on the validity of Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges Rules, 2011.

The rules are indicated to have been amended twice in 2012 and 2014 without public participation.

All these issues impact negatively on the process of recommendation for conferment made in 2019 and intended to be made in 2020, a call for applications in respect of which was made to members on February 24, 2020.

In a letter, LSK Chair said it was resolved that the decision of the committee made on August 26, 2019, be set aside and that the recommendation for conferment of the 24 advocates was, therefore, revoked.

He said the applications for 2019 shall be considered together with those made in 2020.

He added that it will now be a priority for LSK to have the conferment process adhere to the Constitution of Kenya and best practice in the Commonwealth.

“We undertake to ensure that henceforth, the conferment process meets the requirements of Section 7 of the Advocates Act, The Constitution of Kenya and best practice in the Commonwealth. The process should be fair and transparent. Recommendations must be made upon identifying excellency in applicants through meritocracy in a rigorous and objective exercise,” said Mr Havi.