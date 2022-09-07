Kalonzo, Kingi to square off for Senate Speaker’s seat

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka will face former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura among others in the race to be the next Speaker of the Senate.

This was agreed upon after a meeting of the Azimio parliamentary group at Maasai Lodge, Kajiado County.

The development coming a day after Kalonzo allegedly withdrew his bids for the Speaker’s job either in the National Assembly or the Senate after consultations with his party.

According to an interview with NTV, Wiper party executive council met on Tuesday and agreed it was in the best interest for Kalonzo to drop out of the contests.

The Council argued that it would be humiliating for Kalonzo and instead urged him to focus on building his brand.

His re-entry in the race comes after former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar dropped his bid and endorsed the Kingi’s candidature.

Omar said he made the decision after consultations with President elect Dr William Ruto. He was among 15 other interested candidates who had expressed interest in the seat.

Both house will convene tomorrow Thursday 8th September, 2022 at 9am at the NA Chambers and the Senate Chambers respectively for the 1st sitting of the 13th Parliament.

The first order of business will be to swear in Members of the National Assembly and the Senators and thereafter the election of the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of both Houses.

The Speakers are elected through a secret ballot and to be declared Speaker-Elect, one has to garner the support of 2/3 of all members.