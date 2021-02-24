Kalonzo lauds Ukambani MCAs for passing BBI Bill

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded County Assemblies from the lower eastern region for passing the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill overwhelmingly.

Kalonzo spoke on Tuesday after meeting the MCAs from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui County respectively.

While applauding the County assemblies, the Wiper leader urged both level of houses to emulate the County assemblies in giving a nod to the bill so that it can be subjected to a referendum.

Kalonzo said the overwhelming support exemplified on “super Tuesday” was a clear demonstration that this document had received positive reception from wananchi and thus the need to expedite the remainder of the process.

The Wiper leader further urged those few who had dissenting voices about the bill to reconsider their stand and join the rest of the country in promoting for a non contested referendum.

Kalonzo made the remarks at his Karen offices when he hosted the leadership of the three counties including Speaker Douglas Mbilo of Makueni, George Ndotto of Kitui and Florence Mwangangi of Machakos and their respective Majority and Minority Leaders and Majority and Minority whips.

He urged the MCAs to continue with the civic education on the document as the country gears towards a referendum.