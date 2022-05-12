Kalonzo meets Kiir, Machar, Rebbecca for peace talks

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader and Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has concluded his three-day visit to Juba South Sudan.

During his visit, Kalonzo held meetings with the Country’s President Salva Kiir, Mayardit, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and Fourth Vice President Rebbecca Garang over the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

South Sudan has made significant strides towards the process of unifying the country’s army and its unified forces under a single command structure are set to graduate soon, which has been a major hurdle.

The Former Vice President who has been a major player in the peace process for years now has been in the forefront in urging the interested parties to move with speed to implement the peace deal.

Last month, one of the key players in the peace process SPLM in opposition withdrew from the security mechanisms of the country plunging Juba into panic and high tension thus the quick deployment of the former Peace Envoy by President Kenyatta to South Sudan for talks with the leadership of the Country.

Further, the Wiper Leader was in Juba to deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s good will message to President Salva Kiir for making the time to mourn with Kenyans following the passing-on of the third President Mwai Kibaki and attending the state burial.

I delight in witnessing the significant strides S. Sudan has made towards the process of unification of the clCountry’s Army that was our primary engagement. There will be a graduation ceremony of The Unified Forces under a single command structure. We commend & honour you. ^SKM pic.twitter.com/TrXqLsNSJp — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) May 12, 2022

Kalonzo’s mission was also meant to cool off tension between Juba and Nairobi after a political activist Peter Biar Ajak appeared in two media houses in Kenya and made inflammatory remarks against President Salva Kiir saying “he could not speak during Kibaki state burial because he had a terrible hangover”.

This was followed by a protest letter from the South Sudan Presidency spokesperson Ateny Wek questioning why renowned media houses could allow such outrageous allegations to be consumed by the public.

One of the local media house has since apologised for the overlook as Kalonzo assured Juba that Nairobi remains a close friend and neighbour and that Kenya regrets that mistake.