Kalonzo mourns Powell, recalls his Sudan peace role

Tributes are being paid to former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.

The former top military officer died on Monday morning, his family said. He was fully vaccinated.

Powell became the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican President George W Bush.

Former Kenya’s Vice President and special envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka said he was saddened by the death of Powell whom he called a friend and fellow diplomat who played a key role in Sudan’s peace process.

“I personally got to know the distinguished 4-Star General and first African American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at our “Camp David” in Naivasha when we mediated the IGAD sponsored peace talks that ended our neighbour Sudan’s 20-year-old debilitating civil war in 2003. We became more than diplomatic counterparts: we were friends,” he said.

The Wiper leader who has declared his interest in the 2022 presidential race, has served Kenya’s Foreign minister under both President Daniel Moi and his successor Mwai Kibaki.

He praised Powell as a dedicated, honest, unwavering servant who walked the talk.

“Powell served his country and the international community with honour and distinction. When he said Washington was ready to invest all that we can diplomatically and politically into the Sudan peace process; that is what he did” he added.

Kalonzo was last month honoured with an Icon of Democracy Award 2021 for his crucial role in steering peace talks in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia. He also steered the formation of the grand coalition government in Kenya in 2008.

The award started in 2012 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and has recognized over 250 recipients, including African businesses, individuals, corporate organizations, governmental institutions and ordinary citizens contributing to the advancement of humanity in Africa.

Former President Bush was among the first to pay tribute to “a great public servant” as well as “a family man and a friend” who “was such a favourite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice”.

Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, tweeted that Powell “understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal”.

Condoleezza Rice, Powell’s successor as secretary of state and the first black woman in the role, called him “a truly great man” whose “devotion to our nation was not limited to the many great things he did while in uniform or during his time spent in Washington”.

Powell had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that may have made him more susceptible to Covid symptoms, according to US media, as well as Parkinson’s disease.