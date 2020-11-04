Kalonzo Musyoka attends peace conference in South Sudan

Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his arch rival Dr. Riek Machar to put the interest of their country before self as they seek a lasting solution to years of conflict.

Speaking at the on-going National Dialogue Conference on Peace under the theme, ‘Come Lets Dialogue, Come Let’s Heal Our Nation’ at the Freedom Hall, in Juba, South Sudan, Kalonzo said Kenya will always be available to support South Sudan to enable the citizens enjoy peace.

The fourth conference spearheaded by the National Dialogue Committee which started on Tuesday is a culmination of a two-year process that began with regional and grassroots congresses with the theme ‘What went wrong’.

“A good idea makes room for an even better and greater idea. The national dialogue process in itself is not conclusive and will not achieve a perfect outcome as it is a continuous process that will be part and parcel of overall nation building,” he said.

The former Vice President reiterated to the delegates at the conference efforts Kenya has made to support the stability of South Sudan and its people including hosting the South Sudan Comprehensive Peace Agreement negotiations in Naivasha and the millions of refugees who are now residing in Kenya calling it their home.

Kalonzo told the citizens of South Sudan to always remember the role of those who fought in the struggle for the freedom of the country and their vision for a liberated country, and advised them to always embrace dialogue and never use guns to solve issues.

“Borrow a leaf from Kenya, we argue, talk tough but never end up into gun fights, we build bridges, Please South Sudan build bridges and silence the guns once and for all,” stressed Kalonzo.

“I am pleased to talk about this story as a person who has walked with the people of South Sudan and our presence here today on the negotiation table is a great milestone in the journey towards the vision of our late brother Dr. John Garang,” he said.