Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto holds the Mount Kenya vote. Speaking in Ruai, the Wiper Leader said that having hailed from the Eastern part of Mt. Kenya, he needs no introduction in central Kenya. Kalonzo dismissed Ruto’s claim that One Kenya Alliance’s agenda was to defeat him saying the aliance is focused on fighting corruption that has crippled the economy and diminished employemt opportunities. to the youth.

