Kalonzo Musyoka drums up support for new “sacred alliance”

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the newly formed “Sacred Alliance“ is determined to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Alliance brings together ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU party leader Gideon Moi and FORD Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula as well as Wiper party.

Kalonzo said when the right time comes, God will bless the Country with a leader who will lead not only the alliance but the entire nation to prosperity.

Kalonzo said Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has panicked over the Alliance which he says will attract more Leaders going forward.

He says the team is determined to deliver this country from the danger of electing untrustworthy leaders whose only mission is to loot the nation’s coffers.

He further advised Ruto to support the BBI initiative because it will guarantee him an opposition Leader position after the 2022 defeat.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while congratulating and encouraging Kalonzo on the new alliance said the alliance is the best thing for the country adding that she is convinced it is the next Government in the making.

Kalonzo made the remarks when he hosted 137 MCAs from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni Counties led by their respective Speakers to drum up support for the BBI bill currently in the County assemblies.

Through MCAs drawn from different party affiliations assured the Wiper Leader that they will pass the bill in one accord.