Kalonzo Musyoka: I respect, but disagree with supreme court verdict

Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accepted the supreme court ruling that upheld President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

Kalonzo, however, noted that he did not agree with the findings of the court.

“Following the decision of the Supreme Court on the presidential election held on August 9, 2022, I would like to state that even though I do not agree with its findings, I respect the decision of the court,” he said

In a statement Monday, Kalonzo said despite the ruling, the course for justice and fight for democracy in the remains a continuous journey and process.

“It is absurd and indeed disturbing that core evidence and pertinent issues raised by our lawyers as to the handling of our elections have been rubbished and deemed fabricated by the Supreme court.”

“This is a sad day for many Kenyans but it does not mean that the fight for a free and fair election is over. Kenyans are a resilient people and although divided right in. the middle owing to the tight contest, by God’s grace we shall prevail.” He added

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...