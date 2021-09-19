Kalonzo, Nyange among Kenyans to receive Voice Achievers Award

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in Dubai Sunday morning to attend the 2021 Voice Achievers Awards ceremony where he will be among the awardees.

The Wiper Leader was nominated for the Icon of Democracy Awards for his relentless efforts in working for Peace in South Sudan, the DRC and Somalia and his role in formation of the grand Coalition government in Kenya in 2008.

Other Kenyans include media personality Patience Nyange who will be awarded African Community Figure Award and Dr Maxwell Okoth, the proprietor of RFH Healthcare will receive the Africa motivational Award.

During the presentation of the nomination letter at the event of the launch of the SKM Command Centre in Karen on 12th August this year, the representatives of the Voice News Magazine in Kenya Mr. Jimmi Nicks said the publication has tracked Hon. Kalonzos peace efforts for a long time hence the decision to award him.

“Presently sir, you serve as Special Kenyan government Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan, helping to uphold the very fragile democracy in that country, a huge task you have taken on with a joyful heart, in service to humanity. The voice news Africa magazine has tracked your record and taken notice of your iconic democratic contribution to the continent of Africa“.

“Therefore, Voice Achievers Award for 2021 has resolved to recognize and confer on you, the award of the Icon of Democracy in Africa for 2021 at the Voice Achievers Award ceremony due September 19th 2021 in Dubai“

The Voice magazine has also dedicated their September Cover and a 9 page story of Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo who is Kenya’s special Envoy to South Sudan and also worked for the formation of the Coalition Government in the DRC after their last election will be feted for his long and outstanding effort to unite and resolve conflicts in several African Countries.

The Wiper Leader in a recent interview enumerated several milestones achieved in South Sudan since his appointment 2 years ago.

Kalonzo says they have worked to restore some normalcy in the oil rich country, settling the thorny matter of States, overseeing the establishment of a new parliament and now working on resolving the Army unification.

“The responsibility of a peaceful South Sudan lies squarely with the South Sudanese and their leaders, our role is to help them cross that bridge, South Sudan is very close to my heart and I am happy President Uhuru Kenyan asked me to continue with this mission“ said Kalonzo.

The Voice Magazine, is a Publication based in Netherlands says the Magazine reward not only to successful businesses but those which had a positive impact on their communities and the country or region they operate in respectively.

“We also want to encourage sustainable and inclusive growth. And we feel that the winners for this year like the previous years have certainly risen to the challenge and are fulfilling these objectives. We are going to honour true pioneers operating in and out of Africa and we hope they will act as a benchmark for others to follow suit“ concludes –Pastor Elvis Iruh, Publisher:The Voice Magazine, The Netherlands.

During the Gala Dinner tonight, the First Lady of the Gambia H.E Fatoumatta Bah- Barrow also will be awarded African Women of the Year Award.

The event which will be hosted at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel in Dubai will also bring in world Business leaders from Holland, USA, Britain, South Africa, The Gambia, Mali, Guinea among others for networking and business opportunities.