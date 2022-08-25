Kalonzo optimistic Supreme Court will rule in favour of Azimio

Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is hopeful and confident about the case filed by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party at the Supreme Court challenging declaration of William Ruto as the winner of the August 9 2022 elections.

Kalonzo urged Azimio supporters to remain calm as the apex court prepares to peruse evidence presented before it, which in his opinion will vindicate their claim that the Presidential election outcome had been tampered with.

The former Vice President is adamant that Azimio has adduced substantial material implicating the Wafula Chebukati-led Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, especially in the manner it handled the transmission of poll results.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party led by its flag-bearer Raila Odinga has filed a petition challenging the presidential results announced by Chebukati.

The Wiper leader was speaking during the swearing-in of Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Thursday.

Kalonzo celebrated Wavinya’s victory saying her win was a clear indication that the Wiper party has won the hearts and minds of the Akamba people through its progressive policies having captured all the three Gubernatorial positions in the recently concluded elections.

He challenged Wavinya, a former lawmaker and member of the cabinet, to work hand in hand with all leaders in the county for the benefit of the people.

“Go forth with blessings, keep the doors open, consult and we will give you counsel whenever you need it. Do not be a stay in the office Governor, but traverse the County as was the case during campaigns,” he said

He was however quick to caution the former Transport CAS against entertaining corruption in her administration, citing this as the greatest challenge facing devolution in Kenya.

Wavinya becomes the second governor of Machakos County taking over from Dr Alfred Mutua.

