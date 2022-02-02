Kalonzo Presidential bid is unstoppable, says MP Charles Nguna

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna has said that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid is unstoppable despite rising concerns that he is likely to front either of the top State house contenders.

The soft spoken confidant of former vice president disclosed that the One Kenya Alliance(OKA) remains strong despite the exit of their counterparts, Musalia Mudavadi from the Amani National Congress(ANC) and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

“Kalonzo is stronger than ever before despite what previously happened. Our party leader’s profile keeps growing to that of a leader with national outlook. OKA is here to stay, and we have Martha Karua and Justin Muturi with us and many more will be joining us, even Gideon Moi is intact. If Ruto is going after everyone, same to Raila Odinga, why then not Kalonzo Musyoka,” posed Nguna.

Nguna warned leaders against ignoring the Wiper leader saying he has the potential to sail through the presidential elections as bitter rivals Raila and Ruto engage in political rhetoric.

Nguna further expressed optimism of clinching his seat in the upcoming August elections attributing his popularity to his track record which speaks for itself

“I have done a lot in Mwingi West and am sure most locals still want me back to continue delivering for them. Education we have done sufficiently in terms of providing infrastructural network as well water shortage which we have constructed boreholes” he added

Last week, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana urged Kalonzo to Join the ODM leader under the Azimio La Umoja movement.

Speaking in Mtito Andei, Kibwana called for an end to their political differences saying he is ready to work with him.

He pleaded with Kalonzo to ditch the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for Azimio La Umoja saying it is healthy for the Kamba nation.

“I have said this before, our Kalonzo going for the top seat alone will be an automatic failure. See now Mudavadi and Wetangula have left them in OKA. You can’t go alone and be elected to be Kenya’s president,” he pointed out