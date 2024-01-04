Kalonzo raises concern over sustained attacks on Judiciary

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed concern over the remarks directed at the Judiciary by the Executive.

In a statement, Kalonzo urged the Judiciary to remain firm and resolute in protecting the rights of Kenyans.

“In the face of this onslaught on the profession and practice of law in this country, we call upon the Judiciary to remain firm and resolute in order to protect citizens’ rights,” he said.

The Wiper Party leader noted that there is a clear framework in place to investigate allegations of misconduct and corruption by judicial officers.

“Six days ago, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Kenya dismissed an appeal by former High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe, and upheld the gross misconduct and breach of the Code of Conduct for judges finding by the Tribunal, which had been appointed to investigate the former Judge’s conduct,” Kalonzo stated.

“When there are allegations of corruption by some judicial officers, there is a clear framework in place to investigate them, notably the Judicial Service Act of 2011,” he added.

Kalonzo further agreed with the Law Society of Kenya’s (LSK)decision to hold peaceful demonstrations to condemn attacks on the Judiciary.

“We agree with the call by the LSK “for nationwide peaceful protest throughout the coming week in support of the rule of law and in solidarity with the Judiciary.”

Kalonzo’s remarks follow after the President William Ruto claimed that the Judiciary has been taken captive by persons keen to sabotage his administration’s programmes.

“People with vested interests, who are beneficiaries of corruption in the former NHIF ganging up with corrupt judicial officials to stall the programme that is going to make it possible for ordinary citizens to access healthcare so that they can continue to steal, I want to tell them it will not happen in Kenya again. We will stop it,” said the President

Ruto has further warned that the impunity of bribing judges so as not to derail, delay, or sabotage Kenya’s imminent transformation will never happen under his watch.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) also added its voice on allegations of corruption levelled against the Judiciary.

ICJ called for the withdrawal and clarification of the remarks arguing that the continued attacks threaten and compromise the integrity and independence of the Judiciary

“Such allegations must be thoroughly investigated and substantiated through due process, ensuring the preservation of judicial impartiality.”

“ICJ Kenya calls on the President to withdraw the statements against the Judiciary and issue a clarifying statement affirming commitment to upholding the principles of judicial independence and the rule of law.”