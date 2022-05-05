Kalonzo says Azimio must name him running mate

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says he expects nothing short of being named the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party’s Deputy Presidential nominee.

The Wiper Party leader says he has enough experience having served as Vice President and Raila Odinga’s running mate in two election cycles and will therefore not subject himself to any vetting set up by the coalition.

Even though the panel has opted to vacate the idea of physical interviews for Raila Odinga’s running mate hopefuls, the possibility of subjecting Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to the process continues to elicit mixed reactions with Kalonzo coming out to state his stand.

Thursday, Kalonzo decided to do a whirlwind tour of Machakos and Makueni counties as he sought to assure his political base that all was well.

The Wiper Party leader gun-blazing accused those keen on subjecting him to a running mate vetting process of seeking to undermine him.

Kalonzo said his experience in Government, as Vice President, being Raila Odinga’s running mate for two election cycles, and the backing of the Ukambani vote is an edge over any other hopeful.

Kalonzo has also dismissed his newfound defenders in the Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza claiming he was keen on upsetting Ruto’s Presidential ambitions.