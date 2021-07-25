Kalonzo says he will be in the ballot next year

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that he will go head to head with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 general election.

Kalonzo alluded to confidence that he will win the presidency dismissed the bottom-up economic approach as handout economics meant to entice the masses for votes.

The former Vice President told his political opponents to be ready for a tough contest as winning the 2022 presidential election will be his priority.

He expressed confidence that he would beat Deputy President William Ruto come 2022, urging DP Ruto to be ready for a tough contest as beating grounding him would be the Wiper Party leader’s priority.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Mzee Elias Musali in Mwingi Central Constituency in Kitui, Wiper Leader said that Kamba community has been marginalized and taken for granted for a very long time and time has come for them to support their own and win the presidential seat in 2022 elections.

Kalonzo pointed out that all leaders are free to traverse in every corner of this country regardless of political affiliation, to sell their political agenda to the members of the public without political intolerance.

He has further refuted claims that he held a meeting with Raila Odinga to stop the wiper party from quitting the NASA coalition.

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has appealed to the political class in the country to stop spreading of rumors over alleged plot to postpone 2022 general elections without clear reasons.

Meanwhile, a section of Busia leaders have laid out their expectations over the a planned tour of Western Region by President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying that they expect the head of state to revive the economy of the region.