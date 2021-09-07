Kalonzo says One Kenya Alliance to bring revolution in Kenya

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has said One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will bring a revolution in this country centred on the people to weed out corruption and bad leadership.

Kalonzo says the revolution will start with mindset change, changing the lies that leaders have been propagating in Kenyans minds for the longest time.

The Wiper Leader says OKA has a sacred mission to save this country, a mission which he says they take very seriously and that they will move across the country to sell their agenda of change

He says OKA will also focus on revolutionizing the education sector upto the University level.

The Wiper boss says under OKA Leadership, Secondary education will be free and quality to every Kenyan student. He says this will relieve the burden on already strained parents.

The Wiper Leader was speaking Tuesday at Thinu, in Kathiani constituency Machakos County during the burial of the Late Mama Elizabeth Wanza, Wife to Francis Kalinzoya, a former long serving KANU Vice Chairman under Mulu Mutisya and later Chairman upon his demise.

Kalonzo also read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of condolence to the family.

Kalinzoya has been a personal friend to the President since his time in KANU.