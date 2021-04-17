The short clip went viral online

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party leader and politician on Friday showed off his comedic skills when he featured on Crazy Kennar’s skit. 

Disputing reports that he had joined the comedy world, the politician clarified that he was a big supporter and lover of local content.

“I have always loved local content from the days of vitimbi, Redykyulass, real househelps of kawangware. I believe artists represent society by showing our humorous side of life. During this lockdown just like all industries they have been affected yet they continue to bring joy.” (SIC)

Kalonzo met with several content creators to have a discussion about how to improve the creative industry while also empowering the youth.

Kalonzo also features on Stori Yangu Season 4 now streaming on Showmax.

