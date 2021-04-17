The short clip went viral online

UKIPANGA FORM NA CHOPI????Today i got an opportunity to do a video with His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka and it was a very humbling opportunity ? as we interacted @crotus_trhk #STANDAGAINSTDEPRESSION #tales_of_the_crazy_kennar pic.twitter.com/ISMZUULvtP — Crazy Kennar (@crazy_kennar) April 16, 2021

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party leader and politician on Friday showed off his comedic skills when he featured on Crazy Kennar’s skit.

Disputing reports that he had joined the comedy world, the politician clarified that he was a big supporter and lover of local content.

I have always loved local content from the days of vitimbi, Redykyulass, real househelps of kawangware. I believe artists represent society by showing our humorous side of life. During this lockdown just like all industries they have been affected yet they continue to bring joy.. pic.twitter.com/OXebAytXU3 — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) April 17, 2021

Kalonzo met with several content creators to have a discussion about how to improve the creative industry while also empowering the youth.

It was a pleasure meeting some content creators and listening on how we can improve the creative industry as a youth empowerment opportunity. Thank you to all the artists out there who enable us laugh and to those starting out your big break is coming just keep at it. — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) April 17, 2021

Kalonzo also features on Stori Yangu Season 4 now streaming on Showmax.

