Kalonzo terms Mukuru kwa Njenga demolitions inhumane and senseless

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned the demolitions in Mukuru kwa Njenga informal settlement calling it inhumane and senseless.

The Wiper leader who visited the area today says the Government of Kenya from the President swore to protect their citizens and thus the demolitions which he says where fuelled by land grabbers must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

He blamed grabbers for the woos that the residents are going through saying that they took advantage of the road construction to bribe their way to demolition of other structures with the intent of grabbing the land.

Kalonzo, who promised to deliver the victims’ plea to the President for quick resettlement of the victims, says it is against the constitution of Kenya to demolish someone’s property without giving them an alternative.

The Wiper Leader further says the Government of Kenya should apologize to the residents of Mukuru Kwa njenga over the shooting and killing that took place there adding that “the government must take responsibility because the gun used to kill belongs to the state”.

He says those responsible for the mess must resign and be investigated over the inhumane treatment of fellow Kenyans and failing in their duty to protect the citizenry.

The Wiper Leader who is also the patron of Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation (KMF) announced that they will donate two tonnes of maize flour to the families affected by the demolitions.

Kalonzo was accompanied by area MP Julius Mawathe, Hon Makali Mulu, Hon Jessica Mbalu and Hon Joshua Mwalyo among other wiper Nairobi leadership