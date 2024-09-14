Wakulima traders: Kalonzo condemns relocation, threatens to sue

Sakaja said the move is essential for restoring order in the city.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned plans by Nairobi City County Government to relocate traders from Wakulima to the modern Kangundo Road market.

Addressing the traders at the famous Marikiti and Muthurwa markets Saturday, Kalonzo who was accompanied by several politicians claimed the intended relocation of the traders was against the law.

The Azimio Coalition Co-Principal who has now declared himself the opposition leader says he will file a petition in court on Monday to stop the planned relocation adding that the removal of traders will disenfranchise city dwellers who rely on the market for food commodities.

He said the relocation was misplaced noting that the market is what contributes to Nairobi City County’s Gross Domestic Product.

“We will stand together with Kenyans. Nairobi County government should have developed the 5.5 acres here instead of sending hard working traders elsewhere” said Kalonzo.

Despite earlier protests this week, the traders have reportedly agreed to move after a meeting with Nairobi Governor Johnstone Sakaja.

According to the county government, the relocation is aimed at decongesting and restoring order in Nairobi’s bustling markets which have become overcrowded with its capacity now being three times the intended capacity of 1,200 traders.

The affected traders are dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples.

At the same time, Kalonzo had criticized the Kenya Kwanza Government for what he terms as poor performance for the two years it has been in charge of the country’s affairs.

Kalonzo said President Ruto’s performance was below average while further demanding an end to what he described as impunity and diversionary tactics from the government that he alleges has failed Kenyans.