Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has a date with the independent electoral and boundaries commission on registration of his presidential candidature on Saturday 4th June 2022.Kalonzo’s invite by the IEBC ends speculations on whether or not the wiper leader will be on the ballot for Presidency on August 9th. The IEBC has scheduled registration for eighteen other presidential candidates between May 29th and June 6th 2022.

