Kalonzo to attend swearing-in of 3 Ukambani governors

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka will Thursday witness the oath-taking ceremony of three Ukambani governors in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties.

Wavinya Ndeti, Mutula Kilonzo Jr and Julius Malombe won the hotly contested gubernatorial races on a Wiper ticket, a clear indication that their party leader continues to stamp his authority in Ukambani politics.

The former vice president is expected in Machakos from 10am for the historic occasion in which Wavinya Ndeti, the first ever female governor for the cosmopolitan county will be assuming office after two failed attempts.

The immediate former CAS trounced trounced his closest opponent former State House Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Service Delivery, Waita Nzioka to emerge the winner.

Ndeti commended the assumption committee for the elaborate preparations. The assumption committee led by the county secretary Dr. Grace Munguti said they are expecting more than 10,000 guests from the county and other parts of the country.

Kalonzo will later proceed to Makueni to witness the inauguration of his close ally, outgoing Senator Mutula Kilonzo and Kitui for Julius Malombe’s big day.

Malombe recaptured the county seat which he lost to the incumbent governor Charity Ngilu in the 2017 general election.

The Wiper Party emerged as the dominant political outfit in the region after producing the county’s top leadership.

More than half of the 47 counties will be ushering in new leadership on Thursday. According to the constitution, all newly elected governors should be sworn in 10 days after being declared winners by the electoral commission on the first Thursday after the lapse of the 10 days.

In Nyeri, Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua is among over 4,000 guests expected to grace the celebrations

Mutahi Kahiga will be sworn in as the fifth governor of Nyeri at the new Nyeri bus park situated at the Asian Quarters in Nyeri town.

According to the Assumption of Office of Governor Committee, guests and members of the public are expected to be seated by 9am while the official swearing in is set to kick off at 10am and will be presided over by Justice James Wakiaga of the Murang’a High Court.

Addressing the press at the Ksh600 million ultra-modern bus park after inspecting ongoing preparations, the chairman of the assumption of office committee, Benjamin Gachichio said Ksh5 million had been earmarked for the ceremony.

Gachichio said that the committee will dispatch over 40 buses to ferry members of the public from all the 30 wards in the county.

“The good thing is that it is an easy thing for us in Nyeri because it is continuity but all the same, it is a legal process that must be done. All arrangements have been made, we have invited representatives from all parts of the county to ensure that the county is well represented . We have hired buses to transport them and take them back,” said Gachichio.

In Kiambu county the newly elected Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Deputy Rosemary Kirika are set to take oath of office as the fourth County chief in Kirigiti Stadium.

