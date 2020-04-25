Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to constitute a team to work on post Covid 19 economic situation in the Country.

Kalonzo says businesses are closing shop, while the juakali artisans who operate in Gikomba as well as other businesses are staring at bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

Kalonzo says the Government should now start working on modalities and ways to rescue such businesses after the pandemic saying many families survive on these investments.

“There are businesses that are going to close in the next two weeks, there are businesses staring at bankruptcy, these are small enterprises and we need to help them. How do we help our juakali artisans who find it difficult to eke a living from Gikomba due to the Pandemic?” Kalonzo posed.

He says concrete strategies should be put in place to cushion these hard working Kenyans once the pandemic is over to try to at least normalize their situation.

The Wiper Leader made the remarks on Friday when he received food and other items donated by friends of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation (KMF), which will in turn be handed over to Covid 19 response Fund for distribution.

“I am honored this initiative whose aim is to mobilize food and non food commodities for Kenyans who are adversely affected by the pandemic and I will hand over the items to the Covid 19 response fund team for distribution”. He said.

Kalonzo urged Kenyans to be mindful and more caring to their fellow Kenyans promising that through the foundation and friends, he will continue to mobilize food and non-food items for distribution.

Further the Wiper Leader seized the opportunity to urge MPs to look into the Constituency Development Fund act and make the necessary amendments so that it can be responsive when need arises.