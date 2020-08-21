Kalonzo vows to be on 2022 ballot for top seat

Written By: Suleiman Yeri/ Beth Nyaga
11

Kalonzo vows to be on 2022 ballot for top seat

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has promised to be on the ballot in 2022.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaking in Machakos, Kalonzo said he is wiser now having been let down twice vowing to forge an alliance with like-minded parties for the top seat.

Kalonzo, however, accused his close allies of failure to find a better winning formula in the last two general elections causing him political humiliation.

Also Read  14 health facilities in 8 counties receive equipment worth Ksh 5.7M

The Wiper Party leader also insisted that any party ready to work with him should be willing to support his presidential bid.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama while sharing a podium with Kalonzo said that he broke ranks with the former VP for the larger good of the Kamba community.

Also Read  Over 180,000 IDs, 60,000 birth certificates uncollected at Huduma centers

Muthama while poking holes into Kalonzo ambitions insisted that to succeed, he must collaborate with other communities.

Also Read  TSC: We're yet to release 2020/2021 recruitment guidelines

Kalonzo vows to be on 2022 ballot for top seat

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Movement Homabay Branch has suspended all officials who supported other parties or vied using other party tickets.

The party whilst doing this insisted that it will not tolerate errant officials and discipline is key if ODM is to remain intact.

Kalonzo vows to be on 2022 ballot for top seat

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR