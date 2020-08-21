Kalonzo vows to be on 2022 ballot for top seat

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has promised to be on the ballot in 2022.

Speaking in Machakos, Kalonzo said he is wiser now having been let down twice vowing to forge an alliance with like-minded parties for the top seat.

Kalonzo, however, accused his close allies of failure to find a better winning formula in the last two general elections causing him political humiliation.

The Wiper Party leader also insisted that any party ready to work with him should be willing to support his presidential bid.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama while sharing a podium with Kalonzo said that he broke ranks with the former VP for the larger good of the Kamba community.

Muthama while poking holes into Kalonzo ambitions insisted that to succeed, he must collaborate with other communities.

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Movement Homabay Branch has suspended all officials who supported other parties or vied using other party tickets.

The party whilst doing this insisted that it will not tolerate errant officials and discipline is key if ODM is to remain intact.