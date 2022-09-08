Kalonzo withdraws from Senate Speaker race

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo has withdrawn his candidature for the Senate Speaker position.

With the withdrawal of Kalonzo, Kenya Kwanza’s Candidate Amason Kingi is set to have a smooth sailing in clinching the positions.

Other candidates include; Aluochier Isaac Aluoch Polo, George Bush, Beatrice Kinyua, Fredrick Karuri and George Kuria.

The Senate Clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye announced the withdrawal of Kalonzo just before Senators Could starting the voting process.

“I wish to draw the attention of the Senate and honorable senators that this morning 8th of September, 2022 by a letter WDM/SEN/GC/22 addressed to the clerk of the Senate His Excellence Hon. Musyoka Stephen Kalonzo withdrew his candidature for the position of speaker re of the Senate and his name will accordingly not be appearing on the ballot paper.” Nyegenye stated

After the announcement, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party affiliated Senators stormed out of the House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...