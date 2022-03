Mwingi West member of Parliament Charles Nguna has lauded Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for joining Azimio la Umoja stating that there is no doubt the Kamba community will be in the next government. Nguna who was speaking in Kitui after he presided over a commissioning ceremony of the Assistant County commissioner’s office said the Kamba community supports the Oka- Azimio coalition which he believes will deliver Kenyans from economic strains.

