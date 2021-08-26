KALRO banking on a high quality potato seed to boost production

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization-KALRO is banking on a high quality potato seed production and distribution deal with Syngenta Foundation to increase production five times to 10 million tons annually. The deal involves increasing high quality certified potato seed availability to farmers by 25 percent through rapid multiplication, increased field seed bulking, and capacity building of commercial seed growers. As Benson Rioba narrates, the key target is to increase local potato sales at high end chain restaurants in Kenya.