KALRO launches program to increase green gram production

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) come up with a programme to increase production of green gram in the country by 20%.

Under the programme supported by the World Bank, KALRO has developed technological innovations and management practices to address the production of the crop.

According to the research organization, the Country’s production is at 570kg compared to the global average of 730kgs per hectare.

KALRO Director-General Dr Eliud Kireger, the production of green gram faces many yet diverse challenges in the Country such as climate change.

Other challenges according to him included land fragmentation where the crop is grown and limited access to certified seeds.

“Production of green gram is affected by pests, diseases, weed infestation and decreasing soil fertility in areas where production is being undertaken,” he said.

Kireger was however quick to note that KALRO has developed innovations and management practices (TIMPS) to address the challenges.

He was addressing extension officers, staff and farmers from Isiolo County during a ten day training programme at KALRO farm in Naivasha.

According to him, farmers involved in the production of the crop were getting discouraged due to low access to structured markets with others suffering from huge post-harvest losses.

Kireger noted that the crop is considered to be the hardiest among all pulse crops that could tolerate drought to a great extent.

“Green gram is an important crop but currently we have inadequate primary processing technologies and limited knowledge on processing and utilization,” he said.

He said that KARLO is working closely with WB in ensuring that farmers used modern technology in farming so as to increase food production.

Under the Kenya Agricultural Observation Platform (KAOP), the Director-General said that they are targeting 13 key main crops in the Country.

“Under this programme we will train farmers to get involved in contract farming as we connect them with our researchers for improved farming practices,” he said.

KALRO director of crops system Dr Lusike Wasilwa said they had embarked on a six months plan to train farmers in selected Counties on new farming technologies.

“Under this programme we shall be training trainers of trainers who will disseminate this knowledge to farmers and we are also keen to connect farmers with our researchers,” she said.