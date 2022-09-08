Kaluma withdraws his bid for the NA Deputy Speaker’s position

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma has withdrawn from the Deputy Speaker race after Moses Wetangula was elected Speaker of the house.

The Homa Bay legislator was among five who had expressed interest for Deputy Speaker position. others were Gladys Boss, Moses Kirima, Otiende Amollo and Farah Yusuf Mohamed.

Voting for the Deputy Speaker to the 13th National Assembly is currently underway.

Earlier, Wetangula was declared as the new National Assembly Speaker for the 13th Parliament after his competitor Kenneth Marende conceded defeat

Wetangula had failed to garner the requisite 2/3 of votes

The former Bungoma County Senator garnered 215 votes out of 346 total votes cast against his opponent Kenneth Marende who garnered 130 votes.

According to Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko who spoke earlier in parliament, for a person to qualify, they must garner at least 2/3 of the total number of votes cast in the first round of all elected members.

Shortly after his election as the new Speaker of the 13th National Assembly, Moses Wetangula has taken oath of office presided by the clerk