KAM appoints Anthony Mwangi as new chief executive

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Board has appointed Anthony Mwangi as the Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2022.

KAM says Mwangi brings on board a wealth of expertise in public policy, government relations, stakeholder engagement, communications and business development cutting across the Transportation, ICT, Aviation, and Oil and Gas industries.

He has previously worked at Bolt, Tullow Oil, IBM and Kenya Airways in various capacities.

“We are excited to have Mr Mwangi on board, following a rigorous recruitment process. Our focus remains on efficient service delivery to our Members and advocating for an enabling environment for a competitive manufacturing sector,” said Rajan Shah, KAM Chairman.

Mwangi has a Masters’ Degree in Public Policy and Management from Strathmore Business School, a Bachelor’s degree from University of Nairobi and a Certificate of Public Policy from New York University (NYU).

“I’m excited to take up the new role. I shall work closely with all stakeholders to increase the efficiency and productivity of the local manufacturing sector, drive export-led growth, reduce the regulatory burden and ease the cost of doing business and advocate for a stable and predictable tax environment and policy,” said Mwangi.

With Mwangi taking over at the helm, current Ag CEO, Tobias Alando has been appointed the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Alando will be responsible for managing KAM’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions, designing members’ services and strategic development and implementation of policies to promote good company culture to steer the Association into a world-class Business Membership Organization (BMO).