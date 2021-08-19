KAM decries rejection of Procurement Bill amendments

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers has expressed its reservations about the National Assembly’s rejection of two clauses in the proposed amendment of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act 2015 to have all foreign contractors in Kenya to source at least 40 percent of their supplies from local contractors.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga says the decision shows that legislators are not committed to supporting local manufacturers, local creators and innovators.

In 2015, a Presidential Directive that 40% of public procurement be reserved for locally produced goods and services as part of the Buy Kenya Build Kenya Policy.

However, gains made in the local manufacturing industry hang in the balance after Parliament shot down the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill that proposed to amend the Principal Act by among others compelling foreign contractors to source all products and services locally if available.

Proponents of the Bill argued that the amendments would protect local jobs and curb repatriation of profits by the foreign companies.

While rejecting the proposed amendments, the Committee on Finance and National Planning said that some of the locally made products were of low quality and would compromise standards of the infrastructure projects.

But in a statement, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga has termed the move by the August house as counterproductive.

“By rejecting the Bill, Parliament sends a clear message to local manufacturers, local creators and innovators that the country is not at all committed to nurturing their businesses. This move erodes the competitiveness of Made in Kenya products and gives full advantage to foreign products which already highly encroach the local market share.” She assured that there are high-quality products from the local manufacturing industry.