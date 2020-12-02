KAM target to equip youth with skills suitable for industry

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GDC) has rolled out a programme to build competent skills that will present them with industry employment opportunities and encourage entrepreneurship.

The Promoting Youth Employment through Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Project targets Competence-Based Education and Training (CBET) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates with opportunities in local industries.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, Dr. Julius Jwan expressed optimism that the project shall increase the number of young people who venture into manufacturing.

“As a government, we are working towards improving the TVET field, by revamping institutions and retraining trainers to align their skills with modern technology we are also keen on ensuring that the training offered in the institutions meets industry’s needs now and in future. We hope that with these initiatives, we shall increase the number of young people who enroll for technical courses,” said Dr. Jwan.

Principal Secretary for Youth, Dr. Julius Korir reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increase young people’s participation in the country’s economic and national development aspirations.

“A recent demographic survey report by the Government of Kenya indicated that 14.5 million Kenyans are aged between 18-35 years old. This makes them an important segment in achieving sustainable development goals, economic development goals, and our national aspirations,” said PS Korir.

Charge d’Affairs, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kenya, Thomas Wimmer, appreciated the partnership between Kenya and Germany.

“The success of the project lies in our partnership with the private sector, who are the driving force for the achievement of the Big 4 Agenda. In this regard, KAM provides us with a platform to link with industries and TVET institutions,” said Wimmer.

According to KAM Chief Executive Phyllis Wakiaga the project will help enhance young people’s participation in the local manufacturing sector.

“Through the project, we shall continue to support technical skills development among young people; strengthen links between industries, TVET institutions, and students; promote the continuous career development of technical trainers to enable meet manufacturers’ changing needs and increase the number of women who venture into the manufacturing sector,” noted Wakiaga.

The project will run up to January 2023, after the successful implementation of the first phase which saw 1662 TVET graduates placed on internships, and 878 permanently employed in various industries.