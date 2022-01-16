Kambua looks to future as she leaves show ‘Rauka’

The gospel artist and media personality announced the news to her followers on Sunday.

Kambua Has announced that she is leaving the TV show Rauka after 12 years. The singer announced the news to her followers on social media, thanking them for their love and support over the years.

In her post, Kambua wrote, “Thank you all so much for the love. My heart is filled with gratitude for the many years you’ve allowed me into your homes on Sunday mornings! Allow me to take a bow as that 12 year season ends, and I trust God for the next.”

It is unclear whether she will be taking on another TV job as of yet.