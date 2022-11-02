Kambua pens kind message for Davido

“The smallest coffins are the heaviest”- Kambua.

Kenyan gospel musician Kambua has shared a message of comfort for Nigerian musician Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland after the loss of their son.

It was reported on Tuesday that Davido’s 3-year old son, Ifeanyi, had died after drowning in the pool of their Lagos home.

The BBC has since reported that Nigerian Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said that one of the couple’s domestic staff called the police on Monday.

He confirmed that eight members of staff had been invited in for questioning – and anyone with a case to answer would be arrested.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kambua wrote, “The death of a child is unnatural. It’s tragic. So heartbreaking. May God comfort Davido. A few weeks ago I said – the smallest coffins are the heaviest. May God of all comfort be near them.”

The “Shukrani” hitmaker is no stranger to loss. In 2021, Kambua and her husband lost their newborn child, Malachi. Her song “Shukrani” written by Pastor Daniel Mangubu was borne of that loss.

The couple celebrated what would have been their son’s first birthday, in February.

