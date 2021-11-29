Kamiti escapees plead guilty to prison break, deny committing terror act

Three escaped convicts were Monday charged in court after they pleaded guilty to escaping from GK Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Diana Muchache, the three Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga also known as Shukri, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf however denied committing any terrorist acts contrary to section 4(1) of the prevention of Terrorism Act of 2012

The fourth accused, Abdulmajid Yassin was charged with aiding the escape of the other three prisoners from Kamiti Maximum.

He denied the charge.

The three are accused of escaping from Kamiti maximum prison on November 14, 2021.

Musharaf Abdalla was serving a jail term since 2012 over his participation in a failed attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament building.

Mohamed Ali Abikar was arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack in April 2015.

The third escapee Joseph Juma Adhiambo alias was arrested in 2019 while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group.

On Monday, Chief Magistrate Mochache sentenced the three to 15 months in prison.

Mochache noted that they are likely to face hostility at Kamiti prison and advised that they be held at a prison at the level of Kamiti at the discretion of the Commander of prisons.

Abdalla will also record a statement at the ATPU on the officers who aided their escape from Kamiti.

He in addition said that they are scared of going back to Kamiti prison because there are other wardens who aided their escape that has not been charged yet.