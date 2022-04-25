Kamiti Road black spot claims yet another life

A boda-boda rider died on the spot today after being hit by a matatu along Ruiru-Kamiti road.

The accident happened near the Destiny Gardens bar at a section of the road that connects Kiambu and Ruiru towns.

The road has become a black spot in recent years. So prone to accidents has the spot characterized by a sharp curve become that locals have dubbed it the “destiny of death!”

The frequency of accidents has attracted the attention of the National Transport & Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

According to the police report, the driver of the vehicle in the latest accident fled the scene. A manhunt is underway.

KeNHA took charge of the road after it was reclassified from C63 to B115, and in collaboration with NTSA and Tatu City drew up safety measures, including a proposal to redesign the road to get rid of the dangerous corner.

KeNHA had also undertaken to install road markings and signages. But road users and area residents say little progress has been made on the implementation of the proposals amid more accidents.

The situation has been worsened by the rise in human and vehicular traffic around the area due to the proliferation of unregulated restaurants and other businesses.

Last month, two bodies were discovered at the Destiny Gardens bar in a Probox vehicle. The victims who had bullet wounds have since been identified as Cyrus Mwangi and his friend Francis Gitau.

An autopsy report revealed that the duo had been tortured before they were killed.