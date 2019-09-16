Kamworor breaks World Half marathon record in Copenhagen

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor on Sunday broke the World Half-marathon record after emerging victorious in the 2019 edition of the Copenhagen Half Marathon in an official time of 58 minutes and 01 seconds.

The previous record stood at 58.18 seconds.

Kamworor, a three-time champion, broke the record time of 58.18 set by compatriot Abraham Kiptum, at the Valencia Half Marathon in October last year.

Bernard Kipkorir took second place in 59 minutes and 16 seconds while Ethiopia’s Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu finished third in a time of 59 minutes and 22 seconds.

The win sees Kamworor secure his fourth half marathon title following victories at the same venue in 2014, Cardiff in 2016 and Valencia in 2018.

Kamworor is a former New York City Marathon champion and he also won silver in the men’s 10,000m race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China.

Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba Adugna, won the women’s race in 1 hour 05 minutes and 57 seconds, taking almost two minutes off her lifetime best.