Kamworor, Kiyeng shrug off competition to book Olympic slots

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Geoffrey Kamworor booked his 2020 Olympic Games ticket during trials at Moi Kasarani.

 

Geoffrey Kamworor, four time world cross country champion, posted 27 minutes and 01.06 second to win the men’s 10,000m race during the Athletics Kenya Olympic games trials at Moi International Stadium Kasarani.

The win also qualified Kamworor for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The 2015 World Athletics Championships 10,000m silver medalist saw off 2019 World Athletics 10,000m bronze winner Rogers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkirui who settled for second and third positions  clocking 27:05.51 and 27:24.73 respectively.

Deputy President William Ruto was among dignitaries that attended the Olympic Games trials at Moi Kasarani on Friday June 18 2021.

Kamworor expressed his elation at clinching the Olympic games ticket,

“The only thing I am missing in my trophy cabinet is the Olympics Games medal and I will work hard to get it,” said Kamworor, who admitted that it will be a tall order. “But we shall plan well in the next few weeks…we definitely must come up with a strategy.”

Kiyeng lays down the marker in 3,000msc

Rio Olympic games silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng produced an outstanding performance to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Kiyeng relegated reigning World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech to second position while Purity Kirui completed the podium dash.

Hyvin Kiyeng, Beatrice Chepkoech and Purity Kirui  controlled much of the proceedings with Kiyeng and Chepkoech exchanging the lead interchangeably.

Hyvin Kiyeng produced an outstanding performance to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase ahead of World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech at Moi Kasarani.The duo earned Tokyo Olympic games slots.

In the final lap it was a battle between Kiyeng and Chepkoech, Kiyeng out sprinting the reigning World record holder to win the race in 9 minutes 24.5 seconds.

Chepkoech came in second while Purity Kirui settled for third position. Chepkoech and Kiyeng bagged the two automatic tickets to the Olympic games.

