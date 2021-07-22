Kamworor pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

by Maxwell Wasike

Two-time New York Marathon winner Geoffrey Kamworor has expressed his disappointment after pulling  out of Tokyo Olympics which is set to kick off tomorrow due to an ankle injury.

The 2015 World championships silver medallist had booked a place for the summer games after winning the men’s 10,000m at the Kenyan trials at Kasarani stadium in June.

Given his amazing performance at the Kenyan trials – 27:01.06, the 10,000m was going to be fireworks in Tokyo, with Kamworor revealing afterwards that he had spoken to marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge beforehand, who set him the goal of qualifying.

Kenyan men are on a mission to recapture the 10,000m title when the sporting global showpiece gets underway in Tokyo, Japan, on July 23-August 8.

It was expected to be a mouth watering duel led by Kamworor and Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Rogers Kwemoi to lead the men’s hunt for the crown that has eluded the nation for 53 years.

Kenya has not won men’s 10,000m gold medal since the late Naftali Temu did it in 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was the chief guest at the national trials in Kasarani Stadium, said: “You (athletes) are following in the footsteps of our great athletes. We look forward to seeing Kamworor do what Naftali Temu did 53 years ago in Mexico.”

  

