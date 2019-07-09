Kamworor to lead pack at Copenhagen Half Marathon

Three-time World half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor will headline the Copenhagen Half Marathon slated for 15th September.

The 2018 New York Bronze medalist will be returning to the Danish Capital, where he won his first World Half Marathon in 2014, victories he repeated in Wales in 2016 and in Valencia two years later.

Over the past five years, Kamworor has been dominant on the half marathon scene. He also raced to world cross country triumphs in 2015 and 2017 making him one of the most dominant championship distance runners of the past decade.

He also raced to world cross country triumphs in 2015 and 2017 making him one of the most dominant championship distance runners of the past decade.

Kamworor was a pre-race favorite at the 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark earlier this year, but could only a third-place finish on that occasion.

His prowess was once again on display in May, when he emerged victorious in a ten-mile road race in Bern, Switzerland, clocking 44:57 to become the 11th fastest to ever cover the distance.

Kenya’s Daniel Kipchumba won last year’s edition in Copenhagen after clocking 59 minutes 06 seconds, while Bahrain’s Abraham Cheroben holds the record in the marathon, following his 58 minutes and 40 seconds time in the 2017 edition.