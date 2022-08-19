Kananu ready to hand over to Governor-elect Sakaja

The outgoing Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has said she is ready to hand over power to her successor, Johnson Sakaja.

Kananu on Friday said her team is ready to hand over during the swearing-in ceremony to ensure that there is a smooth transition.

“I will hand over Nairobi County to Johnson Sakaja the Governor-elect when he’s sworn in. My team and his team are working to ensure there’s a smooth transition of power,” Kananu said.

Kananu was sworn in November last year as the third Nairobi Governor following the impeachment of Mike Sonko.

She was the acting Governor since December 2020. Early that year, Sonko had nominated her his deputy and forwarded her name for vetting by the County Assembly.

The Nairobi Governor elect, won in the just concluded 2022 elections after defeating his main opponent Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee ticket.

Sakaja who was running on a UDA party ticket garnered 699,392 votes, while Igathe managed 573,516 votes