Kanbis A duo to miss Sikh Union duel as leaders  Ruaraka host Gymkhana

Kanbis A are still going to miss two key players for their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 match against hosts Sikh Union this weekend.

Captain Dhiren Gondaria confirmed that Harshit Vekaria and Rakep Patel will be out for the second successive weekend.

“Rakep has an ankle injury which happened during national duty. Harshit, on the other hand, has a knee injury sustained in the last game of the 50 Overs League,” said Dhiren , adding: “We already made adjustments and played our first match without the two.”

Elsewhere, Twenty 20 leaders Ruaraka A are leaving nothing to chance in their fixture against Nairobi Gymkhana A at their Thika Road backyard.

Ruaraka dangerman Sachin Gill thinks it’s still “early days” for any team to rest on their laurels.

“The season has just started and we cannot take anything for granted. Any team can perform and surprise the big boys. Our batting is very good but it is just that we need to take more responsibility as a top order as there are no pros for T20 with us.”

Ruaraka proved what stuff they are made of last weekend with a convincing 9-wicket victory over Obuya, which Sachin believes is a brilliant start to their T20 aspirations.

Sachin: “Obuya only had 10 players and it was very hard for them to tackle us. But we leave that game behind us, because it didn’t help us test our team.”

Giant-killing Shree Cutchi Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) will lock horns with Stray Lions in another tough Super Division league match at Nairobi Jaffrey’s. The Lions are on the prowl and clawing their way up the leaderboard. Victory against Cutchi Leva Lwill see them climb to the summit of the league standings, after their promising start to the season last weekend.)

In the other hand, Cutchi Leva pulled the biggest upset of the T20 League so far with a 6-wicket victory over defending champions Swamibapa A contrary to all expectations.

But Swamibapa A have a bye this weekend before resuming their next fixture, and they’ll utilize this opportunity to get back into shape, as most of their players looked sluggish last weekend.

Meanwhile, Division One has five matches on the card that are sure to treat spectators to some exhilarating displays.

Wolves Cricket Club A will play hosts Kenya Kongonis A at Nairobi Club.

Kongonis, the reigning the Division One 50 Overs League champions, are determined to uphold their winning touch.

Last weekend, Kongonis decimated Swamibapa B by 38runs to settle for third place on the Division One log behind Ngara Sports Club A and GI Unicorns.

Kongonis’ top order will have its usual suspects in hitman Jitendra Singh Gariya, Niraav Bhudia and skipper Tom Ojijo.

Their middle order will be spear headed by Brian Likavu, Martin Mworia and Duncan Mchendetsi.

Wolves, on the other hand, are expected to field Bansikumar Patel, Dhaval Soni and Anis Nagda in their top order and Adil Nawaz, Vinod Kumar and Shaishav Patel in the middle order.

Leaders Ngara SC A skippered by Rajiv Sutaria have a match against Ruaraka B at their South C backyard.

MATCHDAY TWO FIXTURES (all matches start at 2:30pm)

SUPER DIVISION

Ruaraka A vs Nairobi Gymkhana A (Ruaraka)

Sikh Union A vs Kanbis A (Sikh Union)

SCLPS A vs Stray Lions A (Nairobi Jaffrey’s)

Swamibapa A Bye

DIVISION ONE

Wolves A vs Kongonis A (Nairobi Club)

Swamibapa B vs Stray Lions B (Jamhuri)

Ngara SC A vs Ruaraka B (Ngara)

GI Unicorns A vs Sikh Union B (GI)

Kanbis B vs SCLPS B (Eastleigh)