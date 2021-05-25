Kandara MP calls on speaker Muturi to resign after crowning

A section of political leaders from Murang’a County have continued to downplay installation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as spokesperson of GEMA communities.

Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome on Monday called on Muturi to resign and concentrate on his new role as spokesperson for Agikuyu, Embu, Mbeere and Meru communities.

Wahome, speaking in her constituency, accused the speaker of attempting to dethrone President Uhuru Kenyatta as leader of the Mt. Kenya region.

She said for now the region is well presented by the President and thus Muturi could have waited to be installed as the regional kingpin once Uhuru completes his term.

“I think there are some elders who are brokering political leadership which is not a good thing. This region we very well know is represented by President Uhuru Kenyatta. How come now Muturi is crowned as a spokesperson, or he will be spokesperson of the elders who installed him?” posed Wahome.

On Saturday a section of Kikuyu elders installed Muturi as spokesperson of the region at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine, a move which was also opposed by Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Elders who led the occasion said they picked Muturi after a long deliberation where it was agreed the spokesperson to come from communities which live in eastern parts of Mt. Kenya.

Speaking when they crowned the speaker, the elders said they wanted Muturi to be their spokesperson and not as the leader of the Mt. Kenya region.

The elders noted that they chose the speaker over his leadership capabilities and that he will be the link between them and the President.

Kung’u Muigai, the national patron of Kiama Kia Ma said the speaker will become their voice and will be representing them.

He said should the elders want to have a meeting with elders from other communities, it is Muturi that they will be using to plan such forums.

“I want to say categorically that Muturi was made the spokesperson by elders for elders. If others want other people they can go ahead and get them,” he said.

“We want to be sending him to the President when we have issues because we know they spend time together. When the President wants to reach us, he can also go through the speaker,” he added.

But Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata on his part said Mt. Kenya is strong behind Deputy President William Ruto saying they do not recognize any other leader for now.

He said people from the Mt. Kenya region is embracing a hustler nation which is supporting Ruto’s presidential bid.