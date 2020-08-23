Kangata: Ensure no county loses in revenue allocation formula

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata has urged senators to take in consideration opinions expressed by commission of revenue allocation and council of governors in determining the third basis formula for revenue allocation.

Speaking in Murang’a County, Kangata said there is need to ensure no county loses in the formula.

Kangata said the best formula should accommodate both the marginalized and populous counties.

The governors want the old formula used in order to save the counties from cash crunch.

The 12 member committee jointly chaired by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja is considering the 11 formulas presented in a bid to develop and mediated version acceptable by both sides.

Meanwhile in Machakos County, Kangundo MP Fabian Kyule hit out at the senate for ignoring the disparity in populations in counties in considering revenue sharing formula.

Speaking during the burial of son of former freedom fighter Paul Ngei, and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko challenged Ukambani leaders to unite before forging political factions with other region.

Sonko calling on the executive to burn the midnight oil and apprehend the COVID-19 tender-preneurs who looted money meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic.