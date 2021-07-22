Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has termed calls to postpone the August 2022 general elections as baseless.

The Senator observed that the constitution is clear on when the general elections is supposed to be held and added that those agitating to push the elections for later dates are doomed to fail.

He said Kenyans are ready for next year’s general elections and no one should think of going to court to seek extension of the elections.

“Leaders who are allied to the United Democratic Alliance are ready for next August elections. Those who want the exercise to be pushed forward will not succeed,” Kang’ata said.

He observed the leaders who want the election date to be pushed are those supporting Building Bridges Initiative to allow them time for a referendum.

“From the look of things, there is no time for a referendum so proponents of BBI now want the elections to be pushed to allow them to change the constitution,” he remarked.

He said delaying the election will plunge the country into a constitutional crisis saying proponents of BBI should realize the majority of Kenyans are not for amendment of the law.

“When I advised that BBI is not popular, some people came out castigating me but the court stated that the proposed change of law did not follow the right procedure. Even now there is no time for a referendum so let’s prepare for next elections,” said Kang’ata.

Some leaders have expressed concerns that the country is not ready for next elections thus the need to extend August 2022 general elections.

Kang’ata drummed up support for the political outfit associated with Deputy President Dr. William Ruto saying United Democratic Alliance is poised to win in the next elections.

“We in UDA are ready to take this country’s leadership come 2022. Kenyans want change. They have experienced hardships and they want a government which will make the cost of living easy,” he added.