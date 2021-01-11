Kang’ata: Issues raised in my letter were in good faith

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has yet again defended his BBI position on his letter saying that issues raised were in good faith to ensure the Government succeeds.

Kang’ata has been heavily criticized by Mt Kenya leaders over his views on the support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in central Kenya.

In a letter to the President in December, the Senate Majority Whip claimed that the BBI was unpopular in Central Kenya and predicted its defeat.

While addressing the media Monday, Kang’ata clarified he authored the letter dated 30th to the President.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He refuted claims that other political players in the country influenced the letter regarding the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative on the President’s Mt Kenya backyard.

“Our people feel that BBI is a project of one political faction of Jubilee Party. Mt. Kenya wants a BBI pushed by one united Jubilee family,” he said.

“The issues I raised are in good faith to ensure the government succeeds. We must support the government but we must also tell it the truth,” he remarked.

His letter angered mainly the BBI proponents mainly the supporters of President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Murang’a senator was accused of supporting critics of the BBI document.

Last week, 10 County Governors drawn from Mt. Kenya accused Kangata of mischief given that in their opinion he did not consult the region’s leadership in to regards to BBI.

The County chiefs maintained that the BBI process had the support of the majority citing proposals in the report that they said will greatly benefit the region.

According to the group, most of the issues that have remained so pertinent to the region have been adequately addressed in the report and therefore did not understand the basis of Kangata’s claims.